Taylor Swift Goes FULL Fangirl And Drops F-Bomb While Rooting For Travis Kelce At Sunday Night’s Game!

Taylor Swift was back at it on Sunday!

The pop star showed up at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts to support her man Travis Kelce as he led his team to victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday — and it was a wild ride!

The singer showed up with her new bestie Brittany Mahomes, Alana Haim, fashion consultant Ashley Avignone, and one of her longtime backup singers Melanie Nyema. Plus, her dad Scott Swift even made it out! What a good crowd for an away game! The group seemed to be having a blast as they enjoyed the sporting event from a VIP box.

In a hilarious BTS shot on Instagram, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife revealed there was an iconic call back to TayTay’s Time Person of the Year cover story in the suite — a cookie with the words “Dads, Brads, and Chads” written on it! LOLz! This is obvi a reference to the 34-year-old interview, in which she admitted she could care less about “pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads” because of how often she’s shown on TV while at the NFL games. Hah!

While Taylor and Brittany’s friendship was on full display, the Anti-Hero artist was also seriously invested in the game. During one heated moment, the Cats alum was seen jumping to her feet and shouting “f**k!” as her beau was shoved by Patriots player Myles Bryant. In the tense play, Trav was pushed and fell to the ground — though it’s unclear if he purposely flopped (AKA intentionally dove to get a penalty call on the other team). Either way, his girlfriend didn’t like the move! Look:

Taylor Swift was HEATED after Travis Kelce got pushed in the endzone ????pic.twitter.com/ttq91uyjs8 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 17, 2023

Hah! As you can see, the Grammy winner was decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear, including a handmade hat from a fan! The singer’s been ordering a ton of vintage sweatshirts from Westside Storey, where a fan named Kat works. While packing an order she believed was for the musician, the Swiftie decided to include a crocheted beanie, which she personalized with the player’s number “87” on the brim. As you can imagine, she was pretty pumped to see the All Too Well songwriter rocking it at the event, telling friends on the ‘gram that she was “PASSING AWAY RN.” LMFAO! See her sweet reaction HERE!

See more from the Sunday Funday (below):

????| Taylor Swift does little kiss to camera as Scott Swift proudly shows off Chiefs merch at today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game! pic.twitter.com/oZWOL3AZuV — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 17, 2023

Protect Scott Swift at all costs! ???? Taylor Swift’s dad shared her birthday cake with the suite next to them at the Chiefs vs. Patriots game, and we can’t even begin to handle the cuteness! ???????? (????: Shannen Moen/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/3Ln4WZyXNM — ExtraTV (@extratv) December 18, 2023

????| Travis Kelce admires a Taylor Swift poster at Gillette Stadium for today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game! pic.twitter.com/Hp0CxBT23g — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 17, 2023

Aw! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

