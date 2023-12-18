Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Daughters May Go To Therapy In The Wake Of Their Mom’s Death

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s daughters are struggling with her death.

It’s been a little over a week now since the reality star sadly passed away after a tough battle against stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, and it sounds like her little ones are having a difficult time processing that their momma isn’t around anymore.

Related: Anna’s Husband Recalls The Final Promise He Made To Her

In a report published on Monday morning, a source told TMZ that Mama June Shannon and fam are considering therapy for Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8, who are still deep in grief. Apparently, Kaitlyn was a very active part of her mom’s cancer battle, helping administer medicine and sticking by her side, so there’d be no shortage of things to open up about with the shrink.

As for Kylee, the outlet reported that since she’s younger, the late 29-year-old’s death has been harder to comprehend. However, she reportedly has some supportive friends and returned to school on Friday for a field trip, which the family thought was a good opportunity for her to get back into the swing of things.

As we’ve reported, Mama June got custody of Kaitlyn, while Anna’s ex-husband Michael Cardwell, the biological father of Kylee, got custody of her. The news org said it’s not clear if he’d be open to getting the younger one therapy as well, but that the maternal side of the family encourages her to have someone to talk to in addition to her big sis, who’s remained connected over the phone.

Those poor girls.

Further, the outlet reported that Kaitlyn ended up speaking at her momma’s Georgia funeral on Wednesday, which she wasn’t initially planning on doing, but worked up to courage for while at the funeral home.

So sweet. What a brave little girl.

Our hearts remain broken for the whole family… We think therapy would be a fantastic opportunity for the little ones, and whoever else feels they need someone to talk to.

Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Anna Cardwell/Instagram]