Taylor Swift Cooks Breakfast AND Dinner For All Her Houseguests!

Award winner, record breaker, and… cozy chef?!

Taylor Swift hasn’t kept it a secret over the years she likes to bake delicious treats for herself and those around her — even sharing her recipes with fans and friends! But did you know she cooks for all her guests? Her music buddy Aaron Dessner spoke to People after the 33-year-old was crowned Most Intriguing Person of the Year — and he said the singer is “down to earth” and always taking care of those around her:

“… I’ve spent a lot of time with her and I’ve never seen anyone wait on her. When I have stayed at her house, Taylor herself was cooking everyone breakfast and dinner. She’s legitimately just a very down to earth and hardworking person.”

So sweet! The fact that she keeps it simple and caring with those closest to her despite being one of the biggest superstars in the world is so awesome. A truly humble queen!

We can’t help but wonder if she and Travis Kelce have taken their relationship to the kitchen! After a week of laying low with her new beau, she finally jetted back home to New York on Tuesday ahead of Time‘s Person of the Year announcement, according to DailyMail.com.

It’s been rumored they’re supposedly wanting to get more settled — and that would be a good step to do so! Nothing like spending the evening cooking dinner and dancing around the kitchen with your partner.

