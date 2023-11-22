Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have Already Started Saying The L-Word -- As They Plan For 'Long-Term' Future Together!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken their romance to the next level — and they have no intentions of slowing things down! Perfect timing considering it is cuffing season after all!

So, what’s all the fuss about? After dating for just a few months, the couple has officially started saying the L-word! WHOA!!! Us Weekly got the intel from a few sources on Wednesday, with one person claiming they recently started using the meaningful word, pointing out the obvious:

“They’re in love.”

Aw!! Another insider insisted things are “getting very serious” and that “Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis.” A third source pointed out:

“They love to talk for hours, just the two of them. Taylor tells friends Travis is sweet and smart, and she can’t get enough of him.”

Adorable!

Related: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Dating Advice From… Shaq?!

Of course, it’s not easy to be long-distance so early into the romance, but the musician and football player are making it work, the source went on:

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games. Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

So far, this has included taking turns supporting the other at work, something that’s given them the chance to blend their worlds. When it comes to the NFL, the Grammy winner has worked hard to make friends with the other team wives and girlfriends, the first source said:

“Taylor’s working extra hard to be friends with all the Kansas City wives and girlfriend. Taylor’s loving her newfound friendships with the [partners] of Travis’ teammates. She appreciates that they know how to have fun and plans on getting together with them again very soon.”

Similarly, the Kansas City Chief star has proven his loyalty and dedication to Swift by traveling to Argentina for the Eras Tour, where he “loved meeting Taylor’s dad; they had a great conversation,” the first source elaborated:

“Travis being there for Taylor’s show brought them even closer. […] Travis wants to do all he can to be with her, and Taylor’s excited for him to see what she does and how crazy it is.”

He also plans to attend more concerts in the future, too! So get ready for more swoon-worthy moments from them at shows!!

Related: Inside Taylor’s Emotional Call To Travis As She Left Stage In Brazil

While these public outings have been adorable to watch as outsiders, it’s obviously a LOT of attention on just two people. Addressing this, a fourth source didn’t seem worried about the tight end’s ability to handle the spotlight:

“He’s used to fans going crazy in football, so it’s not such a shock. Taylor knows it’s a lot for anyone to handle, but Travis learned to manage it over the years with NFL fans and not let it affect him.”

Good! Trav has said the same himself, so we have confidence this media firestorm won’t phase him! Unlike someone else… Shading TayTay’s ex Joe Alwyn, the third source added:

“With Taylor’s ex Joe [Alwyn], she was so private. They’d never go outside and walk around together. They just stayed at her Nashville compound or her Rhode Island house. With Travis, she’s more free and able to share her full life and she loves it.”

She deserves this!! Plus, all these events have made it easy for them to introduce each other to their friends and family (though their parents have yet to meet), the source went on:

“Taylor and Travis have spent time with each other’s parents, so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet one another. Both of them have a very close relationship with their parents, and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly.”

As we reported, the parents were supposed to meet earlier this week but plans changed when the Anti-Hero artist had to move a Brazil concert due to severe weather. It’s unclear when they’ll get introduced, but the lovebirds will be prioritizing some time together for the holidays, the second source revealed:

“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store. Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

He’s already Christmas shopping?! Love! The current theory is that the duo will spend Xmas in the songwriter’s Nashville home, the first insider dished:

“Travis hasn’t been to Taylor’s Nashville place yet, so he’s really looking forward to it.”

Around this time, they will also try to squeeze in visits to their families before jetting off on a couple’s trip, the third source noted:

“They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time.”

They added:

“Taylor and Travis know the next few months will be a whirlwind. They can’t wait to get a break so they can run off to a beach together and cut themselves off from the rest of the world, at least for a little while.”

Just what they deserve after busy work schedules and all the media attention on their blossoming romance! Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Travis Kelce/Instagram & Apple Music/YouTube]