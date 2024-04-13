Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Date Night In Los Angeles -- Instead Of Going To Coachella Day 1!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skipped night one of Coachella!

As we previously reported, the two were expected to support Lana Del Rey during her set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Palm Springs on Friday, with sources saying they would continue to party throughout the weekend. Insiders said they would be staying at The Madison Club in La Quinta, California, during the event. However, it looks like Taylor and Travis decided to spend some quality one-on-one time together instead of living it up in Coachella Valley on Friday night!

According to pictures obtained by People, the couple were spotted holding hands while leaving the celeb hot spot Sushi Park in Los Angeles. Taylor wore a black top, denim skirt, and red bomber jacket for the date night. Gotta rock the Kansas City Chiefs colors even in the off-season! Meanwhile, Travis sported an olive green long-sleeve sweater and matching shorts with sneakers. Check out a photo from the evening (below):

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are living it up in Los Angeles! ❤️ The couple were spotted holding hands while leaving a date night at Sushi Park on Friday evening, as seen in photographs obtained by PEOPLE. More photos here: https://t.co/4OpDVyiA4I | ????: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/bWYPEiLr1c — People (@people) April 13, 2024

Aww!

Of course, fans will be disappointed the pair did not make an appearance at Coachella last night. But don’t worry! We still have plenty of time for Travis and Taylor to pop up at the festival. Her longtime pal and collaborator Jack Antonoff’s band The Bleachers is still scheduled to perform. Plus, Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco, is said to be hosting a secret VIPs-only party on Saturday. Sources spilled to The Us Sun that the music producer’s “party is the talk of the Hollywood scene at the minute as it’s rumored Selena, Taylor, and Travis could join.” So they could be heading over to Coachella Valley as we write this!

If Taylor and Travis don’t show up this weekend, there is another weekend for the lovebirds to check out Lana, The Bleachers, and more at Coachella! With that said, Swifties continue to keep your eyes peeled for Tayvis! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

