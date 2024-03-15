Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's SUPER Relatable New Couple Activity!

We’ve heard Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning on being homebodies for the next few weeks. The pair — both huge stars in their respective fields — have an unusual lull in their schedules. No concerts, no games.

While they have “a break from the buzz of their careers,” as an insider spilling to Us Weekly put it, they’re catching up with family and friends they haven’t had enough time for:

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

The source notes how Taylor is a fan of hosting “small, intimate gatherings” at her home. We’ve also heard she loves to cook for everyone. So down to earth!

Video: Watch Travis Exchange Friendship Bracelets With Swifties At Eras Tour Concert!

While they’re working on “scheduling” their future gigs in a way where “they can see each other as much as possible” because they “don’t want to spend too much time apart,” they do know this is a stretch they want to make the most of. They’re planning one last big secret excursion before time is up, per the insider:

“Toward the end of the month they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops.”

So how are they going to fill the hours before that and between parties? According to the source they’re excited just to dive into “nesting” for a bit. The insider said:

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together.”

But more specifically? They’re going to do what most couples do together! They’re going to catch up on the TV and movies they’ve been too busy working to get to! LOLz! The source said:

“They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

Oh man, 2023 had a lot of bangers, too! Obviously there was the Barbenheimer phenomenon, but also Poor Things with Taylor’s pal Emma Stone, Bottoms, Past Lives, Asteroid City, The Holdovers… the Dungeons & Dragons movie was surprisingly great! If they’re in the mood to cuddle up while getting scared, there’s M3gan and Talk To Me… for TV, you’ve got The Bear, The Curse, The Fall of the House of Usher, the first season of The Last Of Us, the final season of Ted Lasso, the latest season of Only Murders in the Building with Taylor’s pal Selena Gomez! So much to choose from!

We just love the idea of these two curled up on the couch having the same reactions as all of us to these shows and movies they were way too busy doing intense jobs to see! LOLz!

What do YOU think Taylor and Travis should watch while nesting?? Post your suggestions in the comments (below)! Who knows, maybe they’ll see it! You never know!

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/SNL/Warner Bros/YouTube.]