Aww! Watch Travis Kelce Exchange Friendship Bracelets With Taylor Swift Fans At Eras Tour Concert!

Taylor Swift‘s fans love Travis Kelce just as much as she does — and the feeling is mutual!

As you know, the Kansas City Chiefs star supported his girlfriend when she took the stage at Singapore National Stadium with a six show run earlier this month, but what you might not know is he didn’t just stand on the sidelines and watch! In a new video from one of those Singapore shows, the football star can be seen having some adorable interactions with Swifties. Or should we say fellow Swifties. After all, he was a fan first!

In a video that’s been making the rounds on social media, the 34-year-old tight end was stopped in the hallway by some lucky Swifties who asked if he’d exchange bracelets with him — and what do you know, the guy came prepared! The two young girls gave him their handmade friendship bracelets and he, in turn, gave them some bracelets of his own which read “Travis”. Aww!

Travis Kelce GIVES Friendship Bracelet To a FAN While waiting for Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/QeGzjym6pf — Breakingnews (@janetking851241) March 9, 2024

This, of course, is such a full circle moment considering Trav’s first attempt at getting his now-girlfriend’s attention! He famously revealed on his New Heights podcast his failed attempt to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it. And that’s what got this whole thing started! And now he’s been rocking friendship bracelets himself as a new fashion statement ever since…

