'Unhappy' Joe Jonas Tried Everything To 'Salvage' Sophie Turner Marriage -- But Issues 'Kept Building'!

Joe Jonas never wanted to file for divorce. But, ultimately, there was apparently absolutely nothing that could save his marriage to Sophie Turner.

Page Six heard from a source close to the family on Tuesday night who insisted the DNCE artist tried everything to “salvage” the relationship before making the big decision to file after four years of marriage.

“Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls.”

The couple shares two daughters, a 3-year-old named Willa and a 14-month-old who was listed as “D.J.” in the divorce papers. From the sounds of this, maybe the split wasn’t as mutual as the co-parents are trying to claim?? To hear this insider tell it, it sounds like he had no choice but to walk away!

Insisting there was trouble in paradise for a long time now, the source added:

“An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a ‘straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back’ situation like it’s being reported.”

What a bummer. While the insider didn’t get into the nitty-gritty of what pulled the pair apart, they did confirm the A-listers had “many disagreements,” elaborating:

“It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage.”

That’s a tough spot to be! Especially if you’re fighting so hard to keep your family together for young children. We cannot imagine how emotional it must’ve been for him to finally file…

TMZ sources have previously claimed the pair have been having issues pertaining to their “different lifestyles” — in particular, the Do Revenge alum’s desire to party when the songwriter just wants to stay home.

But in a joint statement on the divorce that dropped very early on Wednesday morning, the estranged couple shut down the “speculative narratives” surrounding the breakup.

So, who knows what really happened? Let us know YOUR take on this split (below)…

