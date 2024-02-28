Taylor Swift Won Over The Chiefs With ‘Homemade Pop-Tarts,’ Says Coach Andy Reid!

Taylor Swift won over the Kansas City Chiefs‘ with a little sugar, a little spice, and everything nice — on a convenient, rectangular pastry!

Chiefs coach Andy Reid stopped by NFL analyst Chris Simms’ PFT Live podcast on Tuesday, where he revealed how the Eras Tour performer got in good with the team — and spoiler alert: it’s through their stomachs!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Truck Stolen — Full Of $4 Million Of Lemme Product!

While talking about how Tay being around impacted the football team this season since she started dating Travis Kelce, he mused:

“Since the queen has passed away, she might be the most famous person in the world.”

Yeah, seriously! That can be a lot for folks to handle! But it didn’t take long getting to know the real Tay before they realized she’s just a regular kind of gal! Andy added:

“She’s so grounded for who she is. I think it’s a great escape for her, where she can come in and she sincerely enjoys the games.”

And it sounds like just as much as she enjoys being around the team, the team enjoys having her around:

“Behind the scenes, she like to cook. So she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts. So, it was over. She knew right where to go.”

HA! Smart gal! No one is going to resent anyone who makes them homemade Pop-Tarts! LOLz! We love how that’s such a move any girlfriend new to a group of guys might try to endear herself. No diva behavior here!

Andy added that he unfortunately didn’t get one, but there’s always next season, right?! Watch the full interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Would YOU try a Pop-Tart made by a popstar? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NFL on NBC/NBC/Bon Appetit/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]