Kourtney Kardashian Truck Stolen -- Full Of $4 Million Of Lemme Product!

Kourtney Kardashian may need some Lemme Chill over this news…

If you didn’t know, the reality star has a popular supplement brand called Lemme. Well, over the weekend, the brand was robbed! According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge said a truck at their logistics facility in San Fernando Valley, California was stolen from the premises! That’s just the tip of the iceberg — the truck contained around $4 million worth of her top-seller Lemme Burn! Oof! Kourt must be furious over this incident…

As for how the heist happened? Insiders told the outlet the person (or persons) seemingly hacked the facility’s system and got onto the property with false paperwork and identification. They then just drove away with no issue. Crazy, right? What made this situation even wilder is the sources claimed a ransom note was sent by the robbers demanding payment to get these products back to Kourtney!

LOLz, we guess it’s hard to fence that much Lemme product…

The outlet noted the brand filed a grand theft report with law enforcement. Police are investigating the incident now. A rep for Lemme has since addressed the robbery, telling TMZ:

“Our team is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the theft. In the meantime, we are implementing contingency plans to minimize any impact to our customers and retail partners.”

