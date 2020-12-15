Kristin Cavallari & Southern Charm Star Austen Kroll Show Off Serious Chemistry Together, But...

What’s the deal with Kristin Cavallari‘s love life?!

The former Very Cavallari star is raising a lot of eyebrows right now for, among other things, being connected to Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll! Wait, what?? Kristin is single and clearly ready to mingle, of course, but we didn’t expect this! Then again… things may not be what they appear on social media. This is a tricky one!

Fans started mumbling last week after Kroll commented on one of Kristin’s bikini shots by the pool, writing on Instagram (below):

“See you next week! Keep breaking the Internet in the meantime.”

Wait, what?! What happens next week?? Luckily, we quickly found out…

But not before that caught even more attention after Austen’s ex, Madison LeCroy, went on a one-woman IG war path! As you can see (below), LeCroy threw a huge monkey wrench into whatever the hell is going on here by (a) commenting that she would apparently be seeing Kristin’s ex Jay Cutler “soon,” too, and (b) revealing on Kristin’s post that Austen was apparently sending his ex “songs at midnight.”

Look at this:

Whoa! Definitely kind of strange, right?! The very public ex-swapping is awkward. Just saying!!!

Well, fast forward to this past weekend, and we suddenly have at least part of the answer: on Saturday, December 13, Austen popped up alongside Kristin, Southern Charm co-star Craig Conover, and a crew of other friends for a fun weekend spent in Nashville. (Yes, that’s the city Kristin calls home, even after her split from Cutler.)

As you can see from celebrity hairstylist (and Cavallari BFF) Justin Anderson‘s IG account (below), the fearsome foursome had themselves a classy dinner out in the country music capital city:

One for the books, indeed… (BTW, where the f**k are your masks, y’all? Not like there’s a pandemic going on or anything… sigh…)

It was especially one for the books because Kristin and Austen later appeared on an IG Live feed where they danced along to Taylor Swift‘s “Mean.” And honestly, watching this (below), we’d be lying if we didn’t say they didn’t show off serious chemistry:

What pandemic, indeed…

This really makes us wonder, though, because wasn’t Kristin just spending some time in Cabo San Lucas with comedian Jeff Dye?! Those two were spotted showing off some PDA during their trip down south earlier this month, and yet already now she’s been charmed by another?? Hey, no shade, she’s single and can do what she wants… we’re just trying to keep up!!!

Just Friends??

The 33-year-old momma obviously felt the heat after showing off her new connection with Kroll, though. Hours after her little weekend romp with pals, the Laguna Beach alum clapped back at romance rumors through her IG Stories, writing on one post:

“I didn’t realized I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys”

Hmmm…

See what we mean:

So does that mean Kroll is just a friend?

FWIW, Austin’s ex, LeCroy, spoke to ET about the Cavallari-Kroll connection and she also downplayed the romance, claiming her former beau was hanging with Kristin just to get back at her:

“I think he’s trying to get under my skin, which is fine. And, like, honestly? If he can pull her, go for it. Knock yourself out. I’d be shocked.”

Yikes!!!

Quite a lot to take in here, Perezcious readers, but it would appear Kristin and Jeff may still have some kind of casual connection (?), Kristin and Austen are apparently just friends (?!), and nobody in this entire freakin’ post is behaving as if there’s a devastating pandemic happening right now! That last part is honestly the most infuriating!

What do y’all think, though?

Is Kristin just trolling us with all this Southern Charm fun?! Sound OFF with your take on where things stand now, down in the comments (below)…

