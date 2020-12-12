Did Taylor Swift Reveal The Name Of Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Daughter On Evermore?!

Did Taylor Swift up and do it AGAIN?!

The pop princess infamously (and secretly) revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ daughter Betty on her previous album, folklore. And to hear eagle-eyed and conspiracy-minded fans make their case, she may have done it again with a new friend’s baby on her brand new album, evermore! Yes, really!

At issue here is the possibility that Tay could’ve secretly outed the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s daughter, of whom the public has yet to learn her name. But could it be… Dorothea?!

Fans have started to tweet the possibility that evermore, which Tay dropped on December 11, could actually contain a MAJOR hint as to the name of Gigi and Zayn’s baby girl. One fan tweeted this note about the track numbers on folklore and evermore, and how they match up to names (below):

“My best friend just cracked something i guess. ‘August’ is track 8 on folkore and gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioning ‘August, waiting for our girl’ and the track 8 of evermore is dorothea. SO WHAT IF GIGI’S BABY’S NAME IS DOROTHEA?”

Hmmm… interesting!!!

Other fans have chimed in with more speculation about that, too.

Here are a couple more tweets pondering the possible “Dorothea” connection:

“What if Dorothea is Gigi’s daughter(whose name we still don’t know)?” “I swear if the conspiracies about gigi and zayn’s daughter’s name being ‘dorothea’ are true and they announce it while I’m sleeping; I will literally cry a freaking river.”

Considering how Gig and Taylor are friends, it’s certainly possible, to say the very least! Remember, Joe Alwyn‘s better half also previously collaborated with Zayn on the 216 song I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, so there’s no shortage of connections here that Taylor could pull to allow her to do something like this on the new album!

Plus, as you’ll recall, her amazing name drop of Lively and Reynolds’ daughter on folklore sets the precedent, doesn’t it? Taylor loves to hide stuff like this in her albums — as we’ve seen with other evermore Easter eggs, alone — and so why not something like this?!

One other conspiracy theory floating around: “Dorothea” could actually be a reference to Selena Gomez! Taylor’s BFF is a big fan of the movie The Wizard Of Oz, and, well, you know…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Are U particular to any one of these possibilities?? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if any of them turn out to be true…

