Teen Facing Vehicular Homicide Charges After Allegedly Driving 151 MPH & Causing Six Deaths In Horrific Crash

A Florida teen is facing six counts of vehicular homicide after allegedly driving 151 mph down a highway in Palm Beach County moments before a horrific crash in which six people were killed.

Noah Galle, who is 18 years old, was arrested back in late January after an awful crash on a highway in Delray Beach, Florida. Police say he was driving his BMW M5 down the road at the time when he allegedly crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue.

The Rogue, which had six people inside, flipped multiple times. All six occupants were killed in the fiery crash, and have since been identified as: Mirlaine Julceus, 45, Filaine Dieu, 46, Vanice Percina, 29, Remize Michel, 53, Marie Louis, 61, and Michel Saint, 77.

According to People, which obtained the police report of the January 27 incident, Galle’s BMW “violently impacted” the SUV at approximately 151 mph. The accident forced the rear of the group’s car “forward several feet into the passenger compartment,” and causing the Nissan to flip several times, fatally injuring everyone inside.

Galle was taken to a local hospital, where detectives “noticed his slurred speech,” and emergency room workers allegedly “smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath. Galle reportedly also confessed to a doctor at the hospital that he’d been “driving 120 mph” at the time of the crash. Cops now believe he may have been going more than 30 mph faster than that.

Detectives have since discovered that Galle had allegedly been in the habit of posting videos of himself on social media, after an unnamed person approached police and informed them the teen would show himself “driving at high rates of speed” on both TikTok and Instagram. In the report, cops claim they later found older videos online showing the suspect driving as fast as 182 mph at other times.

Now, according to court documents, Galle has entered a plea of not guilty to all six charges of vehicular homicide. Further, Galle’s defense attorney is arguing that the teen needs to be back home with his family, rather than in prison.

According to WPBF-TV, defense attorney Liz Parker told the court at the teen’s latest appearance:

“Since the night of the accident, Your Honor, he’s had a very difficult time dealing with the tragedy and he’s been seeing a psychiatrist.”

While that is certainly a part of this story, so too are the victims’ families and their struggles in dealing with the aftermath of their loved ones’ deaths.

Marie Louis’ daughter Lyndie Louis spoke at Galle’s latest court appearance, too. In her comments to the judge, the grieving woman explained that her 8-year-old daughter — Marie’s granddaughter — has been struggling with the terrible and sudden nature of this awful tragedy:

“This has been a very, very hard situation for my whole family, my sister and I and my daughter. She’s 8. Every time she comes home, she’s been asking, ‘Why can’t grandma come back, Mom?’ My mom was a very loving and devoted woman. I think that the defendant should be in jail and not at home. We can’t see our families now and why should he? This was a very reckless crime and not just for my mom — everybody’s lives. We need justice.”

The TV news outlet further reported that Mirlaine Julceus’ niece Clerna Marc also spoke out on behalf of Julceus’ grieving husband:

“This situation has essentially broken his family. Mirlaine has left behind a 10-year-old daughter who has to be essentially raised without her mother. He just wants to have justice for this situation.”

So sad…

A judge has ordered Galle to stay in jail while the court case against him progresses. He is now being held on a $300,000 bond, according to local media reports.

Here is more on the aftermath of this terrible incident:

Just awful.

We send our condolences to the family members, friends, and loved ones of all the victims.

