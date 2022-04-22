Sam Asghari Reveals Britney Spears' Closet -- Including A Framed Photo Of Celeb Crush Brad Pitt!

Sam Asghari might have some competition!

In reality, Britney Spears seems happier than ever in her relationship with Sam: they’re finally engaged and have a baby on the way, like they’ve always wanted. But everybody indulges in a little fantasy every once in a while, and a framed photo in the pop star’s closet just gave away hers.

Sam shared an Instagram post from inside the couple’s closet on Wednesday and revealed that his fiancée kept a framed photo of Brad from Thelma & Louise. He said:

“Alright, so we got a huge problem. My girl got a picture of… Who’s this? Brad Pitt.”

Brit chimed in off-screen:

“The one and only!”

The actor scoffed:

“Yeah, the one and only Brad Pitt in her closet. You don’t think I can do this?”

Shirtless and wearing a pink cowboy hat to match Brad’s character JD, Sam held up a hairdryer and recited the line from the star-making performance:

“Now, Simon says everybody down on the floor. If you don’t lose your head, you ain’t gonna lose your head.”

Ever the supporter, the singer praised:

“That’s good, baby.”

Jokingly, Sam claimed:

“I’m 10 times better than that guy.”

He then flipped the photo face-down while Britney laughed in the background. LOLz! We just love him calling out Brad Pitt like this! LOLz!

As it happens, the …Baby One More Time artist also shared some insight into their closet in a since-deleted IG post of her own. She wrote:

“I have 5 animals in 1 of the biggest houses ever … we basically live in my closet now … it’s actually great !!! I have a sophisticated new baby pink/nude couch that’s French !!! That literally is of paradise and it’s more comfortable than my bed !!!”

Complaining that she had found “over 50” of her favorite necklaces “all intertwined in one big ball of a knot,” she went on:

“I realized this light up mirror on my closet door is actually a freaking door !!! It opens up to a back velvet jewelry case and it’s huge !!! I had no idea … and honestly organization is never ending !!! I’ve honestly given up on getting mad with the way my husband is so messy … sometimes it’s better to make your man think you don’t really care … it’s pretty powerful !!! I mean I learned from the best … my family I get it honest folks !!!”

(She went on to reminisce about her previous pregnancies and the end of her marriage to Kevin Federline, which prompted a strong denial from K-Fed’s lawyer. But that’s another story!)

Anyway, it looks like this couple are really enjoying moving forward with their life now that the conservatorship is over. We’re so glad they continue to make each other laugh!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]