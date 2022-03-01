3 Teens & A Mom Arrested In Shocking Death Of 16-Year-Old Dumped Naked From Moving Car

There are so many things wrong with this story.

Four individuals — three teens and one woman, the mother of one of the suspects — were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson, a 16-year-old boy from Texas. Anderson’s death was quickly ruled a homicide after the case began with witnesses watching as his body was expelled from a moving vehicle.

Law enforcement were called to the scene in what was initially believed to be a car accident. However, upon inspection of the body, Mesquite Police Department identified what appeared to be a puncture wound on the boy’s chest. The injury was later determined to be consistent with a gunshot wound, police revealed in a statement:

“An extensive investigation by Mesquite Police Department Detectives has revealed that this tragic incident occurred as a result of a failed robbery attempt involving the sale/exchange of a firearm.”

According to the local ABC affiliate, police believe Anderson was pushed out of the car after being shot in late January. He was left lying feet away from Cornerstone Baptist Church in Mesquite, TX, a mere two minutes from his own home. His mother Shenika Palmer said:

“That’s what hurts. Not even two minutes. That’s right there.”

Palmer told the outlet that he had no clothes on and his body was covered in scratches. A witness reportedly ran over to help and covered him with a jacket to keep him warm until an ambulance arrived. Palmer shared:

“They said his whole body was skin, like he was dragged. … The witness says he was dangling. My baby was holding on. He didn’t want to go.”

Heartbreaking.

Anderson was the oldest of five children and worked to contribute to the household, becoming the “man of the house” after Palmer’s brother died. He was identified in his obituary as a student at John Horn High School, “where football was his favorite sport.”

On Monday, police announced the arrests of Johnathan Pyle, 19, from Dallas; Simon Guillen, 18, from Wilmer; Crystal Guillen, 34, from Wilmer, who is Simon’s mother; and a 15-year-old boy from Dallas whose identity has not been released because he’s still a minor. The four suspects have been charged with capital murder. Further details of the incident have not yet been released.

What an awful tragedy. Our hearts go out to Shenika and the rest of Anderson’s family. We hope justice is served adequately in this case.

