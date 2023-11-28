Tennis Star Sued For Spying On Ex With HIDDEN CAMERA!

Get ready for a wild case, Perezcious readers.

According to The Sun, tennis star David Nalbandian has been sued by his ex-girlfriend, Arcaeli Torrado, for stalking and sexual harassment. And believe it or not, it may actually be worse than that sounds!

The exes began dating in September 2022. But after they broke up nearly a year later, in June 2023, Arcaeli made a horrifying discovery in the apartment they shared in Italy! She claims in the complaint she found a hidden camera in the air conditioning of the home — a camera she says was put in place by the 41-year-old athlete. And Arcaeli even has proof!

Accompanying the complaint, she included a video in which she discovers the camera allegedly set up by the former tennis player in the air conditioning vent. Watch (below):

???? – This video shows a hidden camera in Nalbandian’s ex-girlfriend’s apartment being found. – Judge ruled it WAS installed by David, but was not a crime, as they both shared the apartment. – She is now suing him for sexual harassment and stalking.pic.twitter.com/RPHreWoIDz — Olly ???????????? (@Olly_Tennis_) November 22, 2023

On top of the video evidence? Per c5n.com, Nalbandian confessed to his ex-girlfriend that he had installed the device! She said to him:

“It seems pathetic to me that you are not able to admit this to me. I found the camera…”

When Arcaeli called him out after finding the camera, he allegedly owned up to his disgusting behavior:

“What I’m worried about is being on good terms with you and I want to find a way to do it. Do you want me to be honest? Yes, I put it on that day. I couldn’t see it because I don’t know what the internet is like, you can’t see it, so I didn’t see anything at all.”

So creepy! There is no way these two are going to be on good terms now after he allegedly admitted to trying to spy on her! Despite having evidence and a judge ruling that Nalbandian did install the equipment inside the apartment, it was determined her ex-boyfriend did not commit a crime since the former couple shared the place. WHAT?!

This led Arcaeli to sue the 2002 Wimbledon finalist. She has since addressed the situation on social media, per The Sun, saying:

“In light of the questions I receive about the events of which I was a victim and whose author was David Nalbandian, I want to inform you that I am filing a criminal case and the corresponding civil legal proceedings. thanks for the support.”

At this time, Nalbandian hasn’t spoken out about the lawsuit. Reactions to the situation? Sound OFF in the comments below.

