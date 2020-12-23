Teresa Giudice Flaunts New Boyfriend As 'Best Thing' To Happen To Her In Months!

Goodbye, Joe Giudice — and hello Luis “Louie” Ruelas, aka the silver lining of 2020!

On Tuesday, Teresa Giudice posted an Instagram pic with her new boyfriend, flaunting what she’s calling “the best thing that came out of 2020.” That’s high praise! (Though to be fair it would be higher in any other year! LOLz!)

But seriously, has it really been long enough she feels comfortable gushing about her new man like this? We have to wonder how this might be affecting her family…

Let’s rewind a little. Back in November, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a Facebook pic of her and her new beau with their backs facing the camera. HARDLY an official way of revealing a new love interest (even though Giudice herself called this the reveal). So, this isn’t the first we’ve heard the news, but we were left with some questions that now seem to be answered — like how serious the two are. Going Instagram official makes it really real.

Last week, the couple were spotted during a “date night” in New York — locking lips and showing their affections wide out in the open. We totally get that Teresa’s moving on from her ex, and he’s spoken out about expecting that she would. But with a divorce that was just finalized in September, we’re wondering how her kids are taking this news!

For those who need the reminder, Teresa and Joe were together for 20 years and share three children together (Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11). After the two got caught up in some legal issues that we won’t get into here, Joe — who is originally from Italy — ended up being deported after his jail sentence.

The 48-year-old chose NOT to follow the love of her life to another country; she and her three daughters remained in America, and here we are now, watching as they all seem to carry on with their lives.

And as you can see, T is moving on just fine…

Ch-ch-check out Teresa’s IG post to see the pic (below):

They certainly look very *ahem* close in this pic. No one can deny this is IG official!

What do you think, Perezious readers?! Is Teresa flaunting this new relationship? Or is she simply just trying to move on with her life? Drop us a comment (below)!

