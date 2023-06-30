Teresa Giudice Gets RIPPED Online For Copying Former NJ Housewife Kathy Wakile!

Teresa Giudice is catching heat online after promoting a new cannoli-making video for her cooking show!

As many Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will know, Tre is the host of the YouTube food show Cook With Love. The 51-year-old star makes food, talks recipes, and generally enjoys herself in a luxury kitchen on that digital series.

But the early promotional push for her latest episode is making some fans queasy! Uh-oh!

Late on Wednesday, the RHONJ superstar popped up over on Instagram to push out the newest episode. In a quick promo video, the glammed-out Bravo star showed off her fancy kitchen and teased… cannolis!!!

She said:

“Hi, guys! It’s Teresa Giudice! Welcome back. Today we’re making dessert! I’m making the holy cannoli cupcakes!”

The teaser clip is brief, as you can see (below), but Giudice nevertheless took the time to talk up those aforementioned holy cannoli cupcakes, calling the fame Sicilian dish “really easy” and “fun to make.”

See for yourself:

Seems simple enough, right?! Just a promo clip. No big deal! But wait! This goes back to an ages-old feud Tre had with a now-former RHONJ co-star! And a relative, at that!!

Yes, of course we’re talking about Kathy Wakile! The ex-Bravolebrity starred alongside Tre on three early seasons of the Jersey-based series, and then was a “friend” of the cast for two more. But Kathy bounced after season 7 and hasn’t been back since. And things really soured a few years before that, in a long drama after she called Tre’s dad a “coward” and her mom a “f**king liar” at the season 4 reunion.

Since then, Kathy has gone on to succeed in the food biz. A decade ago, she launched the Dolci Della Dea dessert line — and yes, you guessed it, a cannoli kit was the FIRST product offered.

Heck, she was just promoting new cannoli kits hard on IG a couple weeks ago (below):

So, yeah, it’s kind of what Wakile is known for at this point!! And all that history certainly was not lost on IG commenters this week.

They popped up on Tre’s promo vid with remarks about the copied cannolis. As you can see (below), some even tagged the mom of two while calling out Luis Ruelas‘ wife:

“She copied her cousin Kathy!” “Is it @kathywakile’s cannoli recipe? Cause they are delicious.” “Not Kathy’s dessert!!!” “Kathy makes the best cannoli’s [sic]” “With all due respect, you DID NOT create the Holy Cannoli Cupcakes. This is a basic recipe that’s been all over the internet for years before a Houwife was even thought of.” “@kathywakile is the Queen Of Cannoli!!!! Sorry!”

Yikes!

But Tre did have a few supporters pop up in the comments section, too.

As you can see (below), it wasn’t all negativity directed at Joe Giudice‘s ex-con ex-wife:

“@foodnetwork Give her a show now!!!!” “I just made these for my best friend son’s 1st birthday, everyone loved them.” “Those are common italian desserts.” “Kathy didn’t invent cannolis”

To be fair, those last comments are definitely true. Cannolis have been a thing for a long time — they are not a Wakile creation, even if she’s very well-known for perfecting the recipe. Still, it’s not a great look for Tre! What do U think about it, Perezcious readers?! Comment on this cannoli controversy (below)!

