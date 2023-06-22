Teresa Giudice Responds To Rumors Her Marriage To Luis Ruelas Is Already 'On The Rocks'!

Could Teresa Giudice‘s marriage to Luis Ruelas be in trouble?!

After all, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been dealing with a LOT of drama swirling around her from all angles recently. Mostly, the Bravo-lebrity has been taking it on the chin in her endless feud with estranged brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga. Plus, Luis has been the focal point of some nasty harassment allegations recently, as well.

So could there already be trouble in paradise for the duo even though they just got hitched a little less than a year ago?? That’s been the subject of a lot of whispers online lately…

Sounds like you can forget about that, tho. At least according to Tre!! The 51-year-old reality TV veteran tried to head off any rumors of relationship trouble on this week’s episode of Namaste B$tches.

When podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister queried the television vet about whether things with Luis are “on the rocks” or “shaky” during Wednesday’s new ep, the mom of four straight-up denied it:

“There’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. Like, no. Nothing shaky.”

Trying to think quickly to deflect social media rumors about a relationship rift, Tre added:

“Maybe we shake together when we dance.”

Good one…

Anyways, Pfeister brought all that fan speculation out into the open on this week’s podcast. She noted how social media users and Bravo addicts are wondering whether Tre’s marriage to the 48-year-old will be “a storyline” next season.

It sounds like those rumors have no truth behind them, though. Without mincing words, Joe Giudice‘s ex-wife said:

“No. And, believe me, I don’t play like that. I play like what’s really going on in my life. … I don’t need a storyline. I have a lot going on.”

Well, that part is true. Tre doesn’t need any new storyline on RHONJ. She’s got the biggest one of them all with estranged bro Joe and enemy sister-in-law Melissa. And that one won’t end!!!

Teresa even sounded confused about where the rumors came from in the first place. Several outlets, including Life & Style, have recently reported deets from anonymous sources who have claimed Tre’s link to Luis is “in trouble” due to his “red flags.” And while he does (allegedly) seem to have some of those, Tre clearly wanted to shut those suppositions down ASAP.

The star, who wed Luis back in August of last year, said:

“To us, everything is peaches and cream. It really is, because we’re still newlyweds.”

Then she alluded to the ongoing feud with her bro and sister-in-law. Talking on the podcast about how she and Luis have been through hell with that — but not mentioning Joe or Melissa by name — the Standing Strong author said:

“There was a lot of stuff thrown at us. I feel like people were trying to break us up, but [there is] not even a dent, thank God. Thank you, God. You gotta be grateful to God because any other guy would’ve run away so quick and been like, ‘I’m out of here, I’m done.’ But he really does love me. I’m glad I’ve seen that because a lot has been thrown our way.”

So, there you have it. Do U buy it tho?? What are your reactions to these relationship rumors, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

