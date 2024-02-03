Wanna Feel Old?? Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Just Turned 18!!

Where did the time go?!

It seemed like just yesterday when we watched Teresa Giudice‘s daughters playing and appearing as little girls on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, and now, they’re all grown up!! On Friday, Tre took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Milania‘s 18th birthday, and we honestly can’t believe the years have moved so fast! Seriously?!?!

The longtime Bravo star took to her IG account first with a carousel of snaps on Thursday afternoon to celebrate her beloved daughter’s big day. She also wrote out a REALLY heartwarming caption, as you can see (below):

“Happy 18th birthday ???? to my gorgeous Milania, my mini me! ???? You’ve blossomed into an incredible young woman with a heart of gold. Your beauty radiates both inside and out, and your love, care, and kindness never cease to amaze me. I am with so much pride for the amazing young woman you’ve become, and the hard work and dedication you put into everything you do. You truly are the life of the party, bringing joy and laughter wherever you go. Love you endlessly!”

Our hearts!!

And she wasn’t done there! Joe Giudice‘s ex-wife also shared a bunch of IG Stories pics of Milania celebrating the big day with an amazing cake, balloons that said “18,” and more! Ch-ch-check it all out (below):

Love it!

Happy birthday to Milania! All grown up and we can’t even believe it. Happened just like THAT! And we can only imagine how Tre herself must feel about time flying!!

[Image via Teresa Giudice/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]