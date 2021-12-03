Hair Nightmares Continue For Gorilla Glue Viral Star Tessica Brown!

Tessica Brown’s hair debacles continue to wreak havoc on her!

As you may recall, the internet became obsessed with the 40-year-old’s journey after she mistakenly sprayed Gorilla Glue — a permanent adhesive — on her ponytail instead of her usual styling products, resulting in weeks of completely solid tresses. For weeks, social media users followed her saga as she took commentators’ suggestions and painfully attempted to remove the glue out by herself. But it still wouldn’t budge!

Eventually, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng swooped in to help Brown free of charge — and it seemed she was finally over the nightmare! But while we all thought the story ended on a high note, it turns out the social media star is still paying the price for her beauty blunder.

Related: Gorilla Glue Viral Star Now Selling Her Own Haircare Products!

In a video posted on social media Thursday, Brown revealed that she is actually losing clumps of her hair after thinking it was strong enough to dye it brown when she spotted a couple of gray hairs coming in. Take a look at her explanation in the clip (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady)



According to TMZ, her manager Gina Rodriguez shared that after dying her hair from a box brand, she may have to completely shave it off since it feels like “elastic” and comes off when brushing it. Brown apparently realized things were taking a turn when she felt a burning sensation and parts of her scalp became exposed. Now, the outlet reports she plans on heading out to El Lay again to get a stem cell and PRP treatment from Jacques Abrahamian at LA FUE Hair Clinic.

We feel so bad for her! Here’s to hoping 2022 is a better year…

[Image via Tessica Brown/Instagram]