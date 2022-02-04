Texas Firefighter Charged After Underage Girl Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her 15 Times In 17 Days

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is so, so sad.

A volunteer firefighter from Deer Park, Texas has been arrested for allegedly raping an underage girl over a dozen times in just 17 days, leading her to fear she might be pregnant.

According to online court records obtained by People, Thomas Gerald Golightly, 30, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child earlier this week. Local outlet KHOU-TV was the first to report on the horrific incident. According to them, an investigation began after a 16-year-old girl reported the alleged abuse to her school. She told an employee that she had been assaulted by a friend of her family and that she was worried he may have impregnated her. Once informed, the school immediately contacted the authorities.

Golightly, who was a firefighter for the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department in Southeast Houston, was arrested by cops in Deer Park. Prosecutors alleged in the court docs that the girl “reported 15 different sexual assaults within 17 days.” These awful incidents took place between December 18 and January 5. They reportedly happened at a home in La Porte, according to KHOU-TV.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors shared more insight into the alleged crimes. According to authorities, the rapes were violent and included the use of “a deadly weapon,” a prosecutor detailed in a court hearing via KHOU-TV:

“Use of a deadly weapon… (he put) a knife to the throat of the complainant… strangling the complainant.”

So terrifying.

A mug shot of the man in question was not released and the Deer Park Police Department has not shared more information on the case, but the TV station did post a photo from his probable cause hearing earlier this week. Take a look:

A local volunteer firefighter Thomas Gerald Golightly has been arrested & charged with repeatedly raping a teen girl at least 15 times. Prosecutors say he placed a knife to her throat & strangled the girl. Story coming up on @KHOU at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/y7vX18Eulc — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) February 2, 2022

Thomas is currently being held at the Harris County Jail on a $175,000 bond. If he posts bail, he will be released from jail with strict orders to stay away from the victim and all minors except for his 10-year-old son.

He is expected back in court on February 28. He has yet to enter a plea and his attorney has not provided a statement to press at this time. To hear more about this horrific case, watch the full news report HERE.

We’re thinking of the young girl as she heals from this traumatizing alleged incident.

[Image via KHOU-TV/YouTube]