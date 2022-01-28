Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Resentenced To 21 Years In Prison For Plotting To Kill Carole Baskin

Joe Exotic is getting out of prison early.

According to TMZ, the Tiger King star was resentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday for allegedly hiring two different men to murder his nemesis, Carole Baskin. He was previously given 22 years in jail for the murder-for-hire plot against his fellow big cat lover but sought some leniency when a judge found the court wrongly counted his two convictions separately rather than as the same charge.

Related: Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Drugging & Raping A Woman In 2020

While there may have been a possibility for the sentence to be reduced to 17 years, things clearly didn’t swing in Joe’s favor too much as he only received one year shaved off instead. Still, a year of freedom is a year of freedom! That is, if the 58-year-old ever gets to see it…

His attorney J. Blake Patton told TMZ that Joe was disappointed with the decision, saying:

“I think it’s fair to say that there was some disappointment in our discussion with Joe, this show is not over … Joe is hopeful that he will find justice in post-conviction relief … Joe is looking forward to next steps.”

The former zookeeper has been begging for an early prison release for a while now– especially following his cancer diagnosis last year. When Joe revealed his condition to the world in November, he pleaded with fans to help him out so he could seek proper treatment, writing:

“What I need is the world to be my voice [and] to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!”

We’ll have to see what comes next for Joe. Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Joe Exotic/Instagram, Carole Baskin/Instagram]