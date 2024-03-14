Texas Mom Allegedly Poisoned Son's School Bully With Doctored Sports Drink! WTF?!

A Texas woman was arrested after stepping in to teach her son’s bully a lesson — by allegedly poisoning him!

Last week, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched to Legacy Traditional School in Alamo Ranch after receiving reports of a “sick child.” Per an official statement released on their Facebook page, “deputies learned that the sick child was given a drink by a classmate during P.E. class.” The beverage was later discovered to be doctored with a few less than desirable ingredients:

“The drink provided was found to contain a mixture of lemon, salt and vinegar inside a sports drink bottle. Shortly after the child consumed the drink, he began experiencing nausea and a headache.”

So WTF happened?? Why was that mixture in the drink?

Related: Bullied Nonbinary Student Nex Benedict’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Well, apparently, the mother of the student who provided the drink purposely mixed up the concoction after a student allegedly stole a drink from her son at school a day before. So this was supposed to be a lesson?? The report added:

“Although, the contents of the drink were non-toxic, the incident resulted in a child being hospitalized. Hospital staff informed the investigator that the child victim required additional medical monitoring.”

Luckily, the student has since been discharged and is doing well, per KENS-TV, but Jennifer has been charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury. She was arrested but has since posted bond. According to her arrest warrant, “Jennifer Rossi stated she takes full responsibility for what happened.” She’s apparently a nurse and told officials she knew the mixture was non-toxic — nothing that would cause permanent damage, but not exactly harmless either.

As for her son, school officials told CBS he “will be subject to disciplinary actions in accordance with Legacy policies governing student conduct.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via Bexar County Sheriff’s Office]