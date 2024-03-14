Prince William Casually Shouts Out Princess Catherine Amid Conspiracy Theories -- WATCH!

Prince William is trying to go on as if everything’s normal?!

The Prince of Wales stepped out for a visit at a facility called WEST Youth Zone in London on Thursday and — to the shock of everyone online — mentioned his wife Princess Catherine! Amid wild conspiracy theories about the 42-year-old’s health and whereabouts, the father of three casually called out his spouse while decorating cookies with a group of kids. When someone off-camera complemented his artistic skills, he dished:

“My wife is the arty one. And my children. My children are more arty than I am.”

Whoa! Just such a casual mention — as if the whole world isn’t wondering about his wife! LOLz!

Look (below)!

????️ 'My wife is the arty one.' Prince William praises the Princess of Wales' artistic skills as he decorates biscuits in West London. Read more: https://t.co/RWl5pq6jrE pic.twitter.com/4SDjoTD9kT — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 14, 2024

As Perezcious readers know, concerns about Kate Middleton have spiraled out of control this month after she (supposedly) released a photoshopped family portrait amid speculation about her health. The clearly doctored pic was rejected, with media outlets even putting out a kill notice on stories about it! Aside from admitting the Princess of Wales edited the snapshot, Kensington Palace has said very little about her surgery recovery despite massive pressure from the public to be more forthcoming. Judging from this interaction, it’s clear William isn’t going to spill the tea yet either! He’s just carrying on as if the rumors didn’t exist! Unless…

Perhaps this subtle mention of his “wife” was a cryptic way to address the speculation? We mean, tons of folks think the famous couple could be in the middle of a divorce following affair rumors. By referring to his baby momma simply as his “wife,” he’s certainly staking his claim! Just saying!

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

