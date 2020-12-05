Teyana Taylor Calls Out Music Industry Treatment With Shocking Early Retirement Announcement

Teyana Taylor has seemingly called it quits after dropping news of her early retirement from the music biz in an Instagram post!

Say what?!

The soulful, R&B pop artist rocked 2020 with The Album — which included hit songs Wake Up Love and How You Want It? — so this shocking announcement has hit fans HARD! In her Instagram post from Friday, Teyana shared a screenshot of her Spotify #2020ArtistsWrapped, showing that she had 162 MILLION streams across all her songs. She wrote:

“Wow, who did that? Y’all did that! ????Thank you ???? I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the “machine”, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol.. I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world! To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know ???? all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup????????????”

Okay, so let’s back up a second. While at first glance it might sound a little random that she’s announcing her retirement after having such a successful year, our guess is this has EVERYTHING to do with the 63rd Grammys nominees. Last month, when the artists were announced, absolutely no women made the list under the Best R&B Album category!

What year are we living in, anyway? Is this the Oscars or something??! We digress…

The Gonna Love Me singer took to Twitter after discovering the news, clearly upset by the Recording Academy‘s decision to exclude all women from their list of picks. Yeah. We hear you, Teyana! We. Hear. You.

What’s even more ridiculous is that once she wrote a few — ahem — choice words to the Academy, someone on the @recordingacademy Twitter account retweeted it as if Teyana was a Recording Academy stan supporting their choices! Did they even read the message?!

It’s quite frustrating. Ch-ch-check it out below:

Then, to make things worse, Music News put out an article with a false headline claiming Taylor had blasted all the male nominees. In her defense, she wrote:

“I’m not blasting the male nominees. So change the misleading caption. I’m blasting the @RecordingAcad for failing ALL the women that has been putting in work. Women are clearly being overlooked here. WOMEN PLAYS A BIG PART IN CARRYING R&B.”

We second that.

With all this nonsense happening in the business, no wonder Teyana feels under appreciated and wants to step away from the machine not giving her a fair chance to shine. Though we totally understand her decision, it’s going to be awful not getting new music from this incredibly talented and soulful musician — so hopefully her hints of projects around the horizon will include new music in one way or another.

[Image via Instagram/Teyana Taylor]