Teyana Taylor Hospitalized & Forced To Cancel Show After Her Body 'Shut Down'

Wishing the best for Teyana Taylor!

The We Got Love singer was hospitalized over the weekend ahead of one of her final tour stops in Connecticut for her much-acclaimed The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour.

In a candid Instagram post explaining the situation, the 30-year-old singer shared information about her unexpected health issues — and also apologized to fans for having to cancel what would have been her Saturday night show in Mashantucket, Connecticut because of it.

Writing in Sunday’s post, next to a pic of herself lying in a hospital bed, Taylor explained (below):

“Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage”

Whoa!

Thankfully, it appears as though Taylor will be OK after more rest and recuperation.

She said as much in a later part of that revelation, telling fans:

“But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down… in the ER. mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover.”

Here’s the full post (below):

So scary!

Just thankful that she is getting the medical care and rest she needs!

