As we’ve been reporting, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West debuted their very own joint TikTok account over the long Thanksgiving weekend. And now they are going over-the-top with the cuteness after involving a bunch of North’s siblings and cousins!

On Sunday, the joint TikTok venture — which already has 1.7 million followers and more than 10 million likes despite not even having been around for a full week yet — published an adorable new clip showing North riding along in a golf cart with 3-year-old sister Chicago West, 9-year-old cousin Penelope Disick, and 3-year-old cousin True Thompson.

As you can see (below), the post, which is simply captioned “we’re having so much fun,” is exactly that:

So adorable! True’s face as she looks over at Chicago, and North and Penelope flashing ear-to-ear grins in the back… it’s all so freakin’ cute!

And considering the post already has more than 286,000 likes and nearly 6,000 comments as of Monday morning, we’re clearly not the only ones who think so!

[Image via Kim And North/TikTok/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]