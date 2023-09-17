Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Breakup After 7 Years Of Marriage!

And the hits just keep on coming when it comes to celebrity relationships! Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are going their separate ways after seven years of marriage.

The 32-year-old singer revealed the news on Instagram Sunday, writing alongside a picture of the former couple dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World:

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while.”

Sadly, fans have been waiting for confirmation on their split for a while now. Rumors of their breakup have been circulating as Teyana and Iman – who often flaunted their romance on social media and in public – have not attended any events together lately or posted anything about each other in months. The last time the former Chicago Bulls player appeared on her Instagram was in June, in which she wrote a birthday message that said:

“Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days…..Because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born. My Bestfriend, my husband, my children’s dad, my other half. Crazy how ya bday feels like my day cause you a gift. One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Happy bday king! @imanshumpert”

And now, it looks like fans’ assumption about their relationship status was right. Ugh. But what happened? They seemed so in love! Despite speculation, Teyana went on to make it clear to everyone that their marriage is not ending because one of them cheated:

“To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

She continued:

“We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!

Wow. Hopefully, these two can keep amicably co-parent during this difficult separation for the sake of their two young kids, Iman “Junie” Shumpert and Rue Rose Shumpert. You can see announcement (below):

