Hugh Jackman Calls Deborra-Lee Furness Divorce ‘Difficult’ In First Sighting

Hugh Jackman shared an update on how he’s doing just one day after the news of his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness broke.

While out and about on the streets of New York City Saturday morning, paparazzi spotted the 54-year-old actor, who was dressed casually in a black tee, jeans, and sneakers. Noticeably, Hugh was not wearing his wedding ring on that finger. Although this is not the first time he’s been seen without the jewelry item, this sighting is notable given the timing.

During the outing today, a photographer (obviously) wanted to talk about the divorce and asked him what personal growth he and Deborra were pursuing now — as they alluded to doing in their statement. However, Hugh said it didn’t feel right talking about the whole situation given how personal it was. While The Wolverine star appreciated the thoughts, he commented that “it’s a difficult time.” You can see a video of the interaction published by TMZ HERE.

We can imagine it has been hard for these two, considering they were married for 27 years. Even a source for Page Six shared on Saturday that Hugh has been “devastated” and “very sad” since the breakup. Oof.

Our hearts break for Deborra and Hugh! And we hope things remain amicable between them during this tough time. Reactions to what Hugh had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube, Ivan Nikolov/WENN]