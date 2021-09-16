Next Bachelor Revealed?? Why Fans Think THIS Hunk Is The New Leading Man!

Would you accept his rose?

It appears The Bachelor producers may have found their next leading man for Season 26: reality TV newbie Clayton Echard, who apparently was vying for Michelle Young’s heart in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The 28-year-old is an orthopedic sales representative, but he also has a past as a freestyle rapper and football player.

While ABC and Warner Bros., who produce the show, have yet to comment on the rumors (and they likely won’t for a long time since Young’s season hasn’t even begun airing yet), it seems very likely the former tight end for the Seattle Seahawks could be looking for love soon since he was just spotted with a camera crew in his home state of Missouri. Likely filming promo for his season, E! News released photos of the rising star, which you can check out HERE!

There’s lots more eye-candy where that came from. Get a better look at the athlete (below)!

So… what happened to Katie Thurston’s exes? Weren’t they in consideration? Well, that didn’t go too well…

Andrew Spencer turned out to be yet another reality TV celeb who had a history of problematic tweets. The ever-controversial Greg Grippo was straight up accused of gaslighting the Bachelorette and only joining the show to promote his acting career and NOT to find love. It’s unclear why single dad Michael Allio didn’t make the cut, but maybe that’s just how good the guys from the next season were?

An insider of the show told Page Six:

“The caliber of men who came on to Michelle’s season was incredible. Each guy was hotter than the next and so many of them treated her like a queen. There was so much excitement about a lot of them. Clayton was no exception.”

After all of the previous season’s guys were nixed from the shortlist, it sounds like the executives found exactly what they were looking for in this unknown hottie.

The source even called out Katie’s suitors, insisting that fans will be pleased with the possible Bachelor pick because he “impressed everyone on set and is a big upgrade from any of Katie’s guys.” That’s not saying much, TBH. LOLz!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? It’s so rare for a someone to be selected before Bachelor Nation’s even met them… From what you know, would U tune into his season?

[Image via Michelle Young/Clayton Echard/Instagram]