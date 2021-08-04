Katie Thurston Seemingly Accuses Greg Grippo Of 'Gaslighting' After Dramatic Bachelorette Breakup

Katie Thurston has some THOUGHTS about her Bachelorette breakup.

This week’s episode of the hit series provided the season’s biggest twist. Greg Grippo, who had emerged as the season’s frontrunner, eliminated himself from the competition in a seriously messy breakup that left his ex wishing she could be sent home, herself.

Related: Katie Fires Back At Haters Criticizing Her Lingerie Photo: ‘No One Owns Me’

To recap: Greg and Katie had an emotional hometown date in which the 30-year-old promised his mother that he would be making it to the final round — and possibly beyond. But this season’s Bachelorette had also promised not to tell any of the contestants “I love you” until the final rose. So when Greg opened up and said that Katie was filling a hole in his heart left by his deceased father, she had an awkward, unsatisfying response:

“I just love looking at you.”

Umm, yikes! Not exactly what you want to hear when you’ve bared your soul to somebody — and the New Jersey native let her know it. In fairness to Katie, it was a pretty intense moment to have in front of the cameras of a reality show while you’re juggling three guys at once. She was apologetic, but the couple experienced a major communication breakdown. Greg suggested that the process of the show was making him “sick” and that he “deserves better” from her, and even Katie getting down on her knees and begging for forgiveness couldn’t stop him from storming away.

Ch-ch-check out some of the drama (below):

After the episode aired, the bank marketing manager and lead re-posted a graphic from the Instagram account @soyouwanttotalkabout regarding gaslighting. The account defined the term as “a form of emotional abuse or psychological manipulation involving distorting the truth in order to confuse or instill doubt in another person to the point they question their own sanity or reality.” Some of the signs of gaslighting listed included: lying, discrediting, deflecting blame, minimizing, shifting blame, denying wrongdoing, weaponizing compassion, and rewriting history.

Related: Clare Crawley ‘On The Road To Healing’ After Breast Implant Removal Surgery

We can see why Katie might throw shade at her ex after watching this episode. Sure, she had a bad response to his vulnerable declaration. But she went so far as to tell him he was her “number one,” and he still wanted more from her, despite the fact that… they were on a reality competition show, and that’s about as much as she could possibly give at that point. We mean, he made it that far — he couldn’t have just held out another week?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Were you Team Katie or Team Greg in this situation? Does Greg’s behavior fit the definition of gaslighting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bachelor Nation/YouTube]