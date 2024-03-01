The Bachelor Joey Graziadei Explains Why His Eyes Are Like That!

The Bachelor fans have noticed something a little different about Joey Graziadei‘s appearance. And thankfully he’s ready to explain what’s going on!

Followers of the show may have noticed the current Bachelor’s “yellow eyes” lately. Specifically it’s a “jaundiced” appearance in his scleras. Since it’s typically associated with liver conditions, fans were concerned!

But you can all breathe a big sigh of relief! On Instagram Thursday, the 28-year-old assured everyone he’s okay — and explained exactly what’s going on with this eyes/

In the short video, Joey reveals he’s had “yellow eyes” for a long time:

“I wanted to jump on here really quick and talk about something that I’m seeing a lot of comments about, which is ‘Joey’s yellow eyes’. So, to give some context on that, I have to go all the way back to when I was in high school. I was sick for about a week and a half. My mom thought it would be a good idea to go to the doctor.”

During this doctor’s trip, he revealed, medical professionals found high levels of “bilirubin” in his bloodwork. He explained:

“That means that there could be something that was wrong with my liver. So we went and I got a liver ultrasound.”

Luckily, the ultrasound didn’t have any bad results:

“I went to other doctors and they found out that there was nothing that was necessarily wrong, like hepatitis, but they diagnosed me with something called Gilbert syndrome.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Gilbert syndrome is a “harmless liver condition” that doesn’t need treatment, but it “may cause the skin and the whites of the eyes to have a yellow tinge due to the buildup of bilirubin.” So it is a liver issue — just not the worrying kind! Joey wrapped up his video by saying:

“At the end of the day, I am told that I am healthy. It’s something that does affect the whites of my eyes, it makes it have those jaundice levels, which is why they look a little bit more yellow … It’s something I want to pay attention to more going into this year. I want to get my health right and make sure that I’m all good. I do appreciate everyone looking out for me and wondering if I’m okay.”

Watch the full clip (below):

It’s good to hear all is good and that Joey is doing okay! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

