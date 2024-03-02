Khloé Kardashian FINALLY Responds To Accusations She FaceTuned The Family Cat!

Khloé Kardashian finally answered a burning question many of her followers had a couple of weeks ago — did she or did she not photoshop a picture of her own cat?

In case you missed it, the 39-year-old reality star posted several pictures on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day last month — including one of the family cat, Grey Kitty. And fans couldn’t help but notice something off about the image of the feline. She looked way too… purrfect! In all seriousness, we’re talking about Khloé possibly FACETUNING HER OWN CAT!

Followers pointed out at the time her whiskers were gone, her fur appeared to be smoothed out, her eyes looked too big, and more. You can check out the image in question on the seventh slide (below):

Hmm. Did she really FaceTune the family cat? Or does she simply have a perfect-looking cat? What does Khloé have to say about the allegations? Well, she finally responded to the theories in the comments section of a fan account! And she called out the “wild” claims! The Good American founder said:

“Wow. Lots of laughs. This is a wild thing to come up with. Ha! I thought I heard it all.”

See her comment on the sixth slide:

Can you blame fans for making the accusation, though? The KarJenner family tends to photoshop their pics, and the evidence was… well… With that in mind, fans didn’t buy Khloé’s response! See the reactions:

“Okay, but that cat does look totally Facetuned though, right?!” “It doesn’t have whiskers! It is 100 perfectly Facetuned! Explain that!” “Does Khloe actually think anyone believes she posts anything unretouched? Ever? Stop playing” “The camera beauty filter was on. How are we supposed to believe photo editing wasn’t used?”

Hmm.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

