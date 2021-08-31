The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Celebrates 10 YEARS Clean & Sober From 'Shooting Heroin, Smoking Crack, And Guzzling Booze'

Zac Clark has come a LONG way in the last decade!

The reality TV star, who rose to fame after winning The Bachelorette along with leading lady Tayshia Adams‘ heart, took to Twitter on Monday with a very eye-opening, inspiring message about staying clean.

A notable former addict, Clark revealed that August 30 was his ten-year anniversary of sobriety — truly, an incredible achievement!

In a message that has now been “liked” more than 42,000 times on the 280-character social network, the 37-year-old Clark wrote (below):

“10 years sober today. For a guy that couldn’t stop shooting heroin, smoking crack and guzzling booze this is truly a miracle. No matter what you are struggling with today just know that change is possible and you are worth it.”

Wow!

As you can see (below), he noted that you “don’t have to be perfect” to make progress, and finished his message on a truly inspirational, motivational note:

10 years sober today. For a guy that couldn’t stop shooting heroin, smoking crack and guzzling booze this is truly a miracle. No matter what you are struggling with today just know that change is possible and you are worth it. You don’t have to be perfect. KEEP GOING. — Zac Clark (@zacwclark) August 30, 2021

Love it!!!

Tayshia clearly did, too; the 30-year-old shared her support for her lovely fiancé in a quote-tweet, as you can see (below):

You should be so proud for everything that has transpired as a result of your strength, faith & persistence with your sobriety. I know I am, because it gave me you! Congrats to you babe! Happy 10♥️ https://t.co/Wj8pxsJhoo — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) August 30, 2021

Such amazing support!

Zac’s inspiring message of hope was seen by quite a few people, including Bachelor Nation stars Katie Thurston and Jason Tartick.

Katie tweeted out “solid decade, Zac” in support of Tayshia’s man, while Tartick left this particularly sweet compliment (below):

“You’re an inspiration man and impacting families and lives day in and day out with the work you’re pursuing.”

Awww!

And they weren’t the only ones to show some love!

Here are just a few fan reactions to Zac’s inspiring sobriety anniversary news revealed on Monday (below):

“Congrats!! It’s not even 8 in the morning and a total stranger has already made my day!! You’re awesome!” “It truly is a miracle, isn’t it? Sobriety is such a gift. I just celebrated 5 years sober from everything you listed above this past July 19. Without sobriety, I’d have nothing. You’re such an inspiration, and keep doing what youre doing!” “Congratulations. I love reading stories like this. I lost my oldest son to an OD of heroin laced with fentanyl. One of the few things that is healing is reading about people like you. Stay strong.” “My son is in treatment now and I pray for him to have the same outcome! It’s so good to hear that it’s possible! Take care of you!” “Your openness and humility is awe-inspiring and more importantly, it’s saving lives. Thank you for being you!” “You are an inspiration. Over a year sober and 9 months post liver transplant here. Your words are powerful and it’s because they are true. I hope these words reach even more people and show them they are worth it. God bless!”

Wow…

Addiction — and sobriety — touch so many lives, and it’s truly remarkable to follow such a positive, heartwarming story like this one.

Congratulations, Zac! Keep on being amazing!!!

