Drew Barrymore Cries In (Non) Apology Video After Bringing Back Talk Show Amid Strike

Drew Barrymore is further attempting to justify her decision to bring back The Drew Barrymore Show.

As you know, it was announced on Sunday that the 48-year-old actress would be returning to her daytime talk show. The problem with that, though, is that Hollywood has been on strike for months now! And according to the WGA, The Drew Barrymore Show is a struck show — meaning it employs union writers.

So, not only is Drew violating WGA strike rules, but she also is hurting her writers! Her decision to come back on air completely undermines their efforts in campaigning for better working conditions and fair wages and shows the studios she can continue without them. Ugh. Who would have thought Drew would become a scab?

Naturally, the Santa Clarita Diet alum faced a ton of backlash following the announcement. And now, Drew has taken to Instagram once again — this time with an emotional video to offer up a so-called apology to the Writers Guild of America for her actions. She began telling fans on Friday:

“I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK. I wanted to own a decision, so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation, and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those that it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that. There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore. It’s not who I am.”

How else did she expect people who are striking to react to this situation? They were going to be hurt when someone as big as Drew is bringing back a show instead of joining them on the picket line! Breaking down in tears, Drew continued:

“I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions. I deeply apologize… I don’t exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it’s hard to make decisions from that place. So all I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility. And no, I don’t have a PR machine behind this. My decision to go back to the show — I didn’t want to hide behind people, so I won’t.”

The Charlie’s Angels star went on to explain once again why the show was coming back during the strike, saying this whole thing is “bigger than me”:

“I certainly couldn’t have expected this kind of attention, and we aren’t going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this, because as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people’s jobs on the line. And since launching live in a pandemic, I just wanted to make a show that was there for people in sensitive times. And I weighed the scales and I thought if we could go on during a global pandemic, and everything that the world experienced through 2020, why would this sideline us?”

In the end, Drew said she wanted to be “there for people, regardless of anything else that’s happening in the world.” Hmm. You can see the entire video (below):

Look… Drew may have said she is sorry and shed a few tears in this video, but this is not the right move!

If she were truly remorseful for her actions, she wouldn’t be doubling down and justifying her decision to bring back the show. In fact, she would have changed her mind and stood in solidarity with the writers and actors if she legitimately felt sorry. But instead, Drew pretty much told everyone she felt what she was doing was right and would push forward with the show even though this would only continue to hurt her writers. And that is so disappointing to hear.

It’s a shame to see Drew still not taking actual responsibility. Just saying!!

But what are YOUR thoughts on her apology, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below…

