Rapper Desiigner Ordered To Register As Sex Offender After Gross Airplane Incident!

Desiigner’s got a new title to add to his repertoire: sex offender. The 26-year-old rapper has officially been ordered to face the music months after his icky airplane masturbation issue.

In case you forgot, back in April, the Panda artist was on board a Delta flight returning to the US from Japan when he allegedly pulled out his manhood in front of the flight attendant staff and began masturbating. When the flight eventually touched down in Minneapolis, law enforcement was already there waiting for him. The Timmy Turner rapper apparently owned up to the situation in an eyebrow-raising comment citing a lack of “cootie” while overseas for the vulgar act. Um…

Related: Amber Heard Ain’t Happy Elon Musk Shared THAT Roleplaying Pic!

The whole situation was pretty grotesque, but thanks to the law, he definitely ain’t gettin’ off scot free.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure in court, a judge ordered the Amen rapper to register as a sex offender — in addition to serving a TWO-year probation. Oh, AND 120 hours of mandatory community service! Thank goodness at least some justice was served here! Because WTF was he doing??

The outlet noted he was originally facing a $500 fine and 90 days in the big house, but he instead agreed to a plea deal. Desiigner, born Sidney Royel Selby III, also must participate in psychiatric evaluations and drug testing, and cannot own or possess firearms.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Desiigner/YouTube]