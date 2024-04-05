The Hive App Founder Laura Maggiore Meets With Foodgod To Talk Business!

The Hive app has sparked the interest of Foodgod.

The business meeting with Founder and CEO Laura Maggiore took place at Mr.Chow on 57th Street in New York at around 8 p.m..

They were seen at the restaurant schmoozing and discussing the app in greater detail over shared apps, pun intended. The mobile app The Hive, from what we gather, is an all inclusive live chat room environment driven to empower users to express themselves in a cool, fun and inviting while safe atmosphere.

Maggiore articulated during dinner her mission to offer advice, support, and communication to others within the app community. She summarized a very relatable origin story that during the pandemic individuals were universally lacking connection and understanding which brought light to a very pertinent conversation to be tabled. There is an inherent value and refreshingly authentic nature of both Maggiore and her app The Hive and its service.

The direction of the app was detailed to Foodgod — who gave some insights on advertising, marketing and communications angles within the industry. A representative source had surmised that Foodgod had helped with basic trimming of fat so to speak in terms of suggesting certain minor edits, press and or techniques to simplify or accelerate the process.

Evidently, Foodgod was pleasantly engaged and very intrigued by their meeting and in concurrence with The Hive, its mission and what’s to come next for its near future expedition.

[Image via Laura Maggiore]