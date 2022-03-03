Listen To This: Play You!

We have missed Dragonette so much!

The Canadian electro queen is giving us something a little slower and silkier – a disco ballad!

Slow Song is a collab with The Knocks and it is your new rollerskating anthem! Or rhythm batton!

This is the song that will get you in your feelings while doing your makeup after a breakup and plotting a night of revenge sex!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Dragonette!

And CLICK HERE for more music from The Knocks!