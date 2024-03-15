Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Ex Just Shaded The Hell Out Of Him!

Justin Trudeau‘s ex-wife appears to be throwing shade!

During an appearance at Forbes and Know Your Value’s annual 30/50 Summit earlier this month, Sophie Gregoire seemed to take a jab at the Canadian Prime Minister when insisting women “shouldn’t expect the minimum.” Oof!

While discussing a wide range of topics such as love, trauma, and her battle with bulimia, the former TV host shared:

“Your needs, you shouldn’t expect the minimum. You should expect a maximum of nourishment, presence and help in your life with the people around you. And we shouldn’t have to hold it all together as women.”

Sounds like someone wasn’t living up to expectations!

Elsewhere, she opened up about the importance of “self-care” and the complexities of “trauma,” adding:

“Human wounds, pain, suffering is universal. The language of love is slow, and love not just in the romantic sense of the word. Self-care, slowing down, knowing how to sit with our pain. And trauma is not just what is bad that happened to you — of course, there is that — it’s also what didn’t take place that should have happened.”

Hmmm. That could be another diss at the romance, too! See her discuss these honest reflections (below):

As Perezcious readers know, the couple’s divorce after 18 years of marriage seemed banal enough when they broke the news in August — until another couple’s split revealed so much more! It turned out Sophie had allegedly coupled up with the hubby from that couple, Dr. Marcos Bettolli, several months before her breakup was made public. The surgeon’s ex Ana Remonda claimed in her divorce filing that her ex had moved on “with a high-profile individual” and had broken an agreement to keep the new lady away from their kids, something that was supposedly causing the children “discomfort and anxiety,” in part because of the security concerns surrounding those in the PM’s orbit.

The medical professional hit back hard, insisting his estranged lover was getting in the way of his attempts at a new blended family — and Ana’s response? She allegedly threatened to leak nude photos of him to the press! So things got messy fast!!! Guess Sophie’s learning from her new man and leaning into the drama? Because this is pretty darn shady. (Though we do have to say, she isn’t wrong! Ladies, stand up for yourselves!)

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

