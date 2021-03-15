Fasten your seatbelts – our latest podcast is out! And it’s EXPLOSIVE! So much we cover! Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez! Perez has got an exclusive there! Plus, the Grammys, the ongoing royal drama, Piers Morgan & Sharon Osbourne, Demi Lovato, Chris Harrison & The Bachelorette, Adele, Selena Gomez and so much MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Related Posts
Mar 15, 2021 13:11pm PDT
-
Categories