The Situation & Angelina SHOCK Co-Stars By Revealing They Dated Years BEFORE Jersey Shore!

OMG! The Situation had a fling with Angelina Pivarnick long before they were co-stars — and his friends are JUST finding out about it!

In Thursday’s new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the gang was all gathered around talking about their hookup histories when Angelina dropped the bomb — revealing she and Mike Sorrentino had gone on four dates together. Deena Nicole Cortese freaked out immediately, saying, “What?!” Jenni “JWoww” Farley then chimed in:

“Are you kidding?! We’re finding this out 15 f**king years later?! You never told us.”

LOLz! If anyone of them had read Mike’s memoir Reality Check, it would have been old news since he did mention it in there, apparently. We guess everyone was too focused on the wild drug stories to catch it? But he wasn’t shying away from the past with his pals this time, as he confirmed:

“We were definitely into each other, we were.”

He then pulled out his phone and found an old photo of them from 2007 — that’s two whole years before Jersey Shore was picked up. Dang, he still had access to that pic? Whoa.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was particularly shook by the revelation. Ch-ch-check it out:

Aw!! Such babies! And Mike’s been with everyone! LMFAO!

As for why things went south? It sounded like the breakup was pretty dramatic, but the answer was left as a cliffhanger for the next episode. What do YOU think split them up? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & MTV/Hulu]