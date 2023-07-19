The View: Whoopi Goldberg Gets So Heated During Miranda Lambert Debate She Walks Off Stage!

Whoopi Goldberg is making her feelings known!

The longtime co-host of The View took herself off stage in the middle of Tuesday’s show while the hosts were debating recent bad behavior at a Miranda Lambert concert.

As we reported, over the weekend, Lambert was playing a packed house in Vegas for her Velvet Rodeo residency. While belting out her ballad Tin Man, the singer stopped mid-song to scold women who were taking pictures in the front row. ICYMI, you can see a TikTok clip that captured the moment, Lambert didn’t hold back in criticizing the women for taking selfies instead of watching the country crooner sing:

That controversial clip made its way to The View by Tuesday.

During their Hot Topics segment, the women debated whether it was disrespectful for the ladies at Lambert’s performance to get up in the middle of such a poignant song to snap a selfie.

After learning front-row seats at that Sin City show cost $750, Goldberg said:

“You know what? Stay home. If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come.”

Then, when Sunny Hostin said she would be one to take a selfie to re-live those memories later, the Sister Act star added:

“Turn on the television, girl.”

As the debated kicked up a notch, Whoopi suddenly walked away from the table. Alarmed co-host Joy Behar asked the Oscar winner where she was headed.

In response, Whoopi said:

“I’m leaving y’all!”

Then, to turn down the heat a bit, she walked to an older woman sitting in the audience and said:

“I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we’re going to do a selfie. Just me and you. Will you push that button? We’ll be right back!”

Awww!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Quite a way to defuse the situation! LOLz!

