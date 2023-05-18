Whoopi Goldberg Disses Harry & Meghan's Chase Story: 'Just Doesn’t Work In New York'

Whoopi Goldberg is not buying the car chase reports!

As Perezcious readers know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi on Tuesday night while in New York City. But not everybody thinks things were as dire as the Sussexes made it out to be — including some key witnesses! Now, The View host is weighing in on the drama. During Thursday’s episode of the daytime series, she mused:

“Their spokesperson called it a near catastrophic car chase. Others said it wasn’t bad, but I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time.”

LOLz!

The Oscar winner didn’t bash the whole concept of the scary incident, but she explained she just doesn’t think the picture Harry and Meghan painted makes sense in NYC traffic:

“I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases, that’s where you can move at high speeds. I think they were dealing with aggressive paparazzi, but I don’t think it was where, you know, you’re watching on TV … just watching the cars go … because it just doesn’t work in New York.”

She makes a good point! We love how she’s using logic to sort this out!

Related: NO ONE From Royal Family Reached Out To Harry & Meghan After Chase!

Fellow panelist Joy Behar then chimed in with some NYC gallows humor, joking:

“Sometimes I’m in the city and I hear an ambulance trying to get through and I think, ‘That person is dead.’”

OMG! Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin thought it was disrespectful to downplay the severity of the ordeal, noting “no one ever claimed that there was a high-speed chase.” The co-host went on:

“If they felt scared, I will grant them that. … When you look at a situation like this, where his mother died of a catastrophic car chase and he knows that and [Meghan] knows that, I wouldn’t wanna be in a situation where e-bikes and Sedans are sort of following me aggressively around the city.”

All interesting perspectives… Hear them in full (below):

Whose side are you on? Was this blown out of proportion? Is it fair to assume Harry and Meghan were still scared for real — even if it wasn’t a full-on action movie? Let us know (below)!

[Image via The View/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]