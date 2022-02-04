Listen To This: A Real One!

We respect the hustle of any singer who wants to be a pop girl!

So hard to break into that. Even harder to stand out.

But, if they set realistic goals and don’t give up, then they should be happy!

Jades Goudreault should consider just going by Jades. Her song if you don’t like my mama reminds us of Meghan Trainor gone indie!

This also echoes Perezcious fave Maude Latour.

Fun! Fresh!

Check it out above!

