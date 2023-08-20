This Is Us Cast Mourns The Loss Of Co-Star Ron Cephas Jones: ‘One Of The Most Wonderful People The World Has Ever Seen’

The cast members of This Is Us are mourning the loss of their co-star Ron Cephas Jones.

On Saturday, a representative revealed to People that the actor had passed away at 66 years old “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.” The statement continued:

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway. Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.”

Heartbreaking. As you may know, Ron was best known for portraying William Hill on the beloved NBC series and received two Emmys during his time on the series. Since news of his death broke, many of his co-stars have taken to social media over the weekend to pay tribute to him. Mandy Moore, who portrayed family matriarch Rebecca, shared a picture from the penultimate episode of the show, writing:

“Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of “This Is Us” was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever. Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there. I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz.”

Sterling K. Brown, who played Ron’s on-screen biological son Randall Person, called the star “one of the most wonderful people” he’s ever met:

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

Sharing several pictures of Ron, Chrissy Metz, AKA Kate Person, expressed:

“Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent d and beautiful smile. May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time . You are truly the coolest cat.”

And the tributes didn’t end there. Co-star Chris Sullivan shared how he couldn’t “believe he is gone” on Instagram, adding:

“It doesn’t seem possible. He was such a generous and compassionate heart. I am so grateful for the time we spent together. #RIPRCJ”

Jon Huertas then said:

“Ron, you were one of the most talented and warm men I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. So giving, both personally and artistically. You will be missed not only by me but the world will miss your spirit,” he continued. “But the remarkable gift of having you grace our stages and screens will live on in our hearts forever.Love ya @cephasjaz…you’re on to the next performance.”

Clearly, Ron was beloved by so many. We’re sending love and light to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ron…

