Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Shares Heartbreaking Post About Grieving 1-Year-Old Son A Month After His Death

Christine Tran Ferguson has a devastating update on her grief.

As we previously reported, the social media personality’s world imploded in July when her 15-month-old son Asher Ferguson died after “fighting for his life in the ICU.” She told her followers at the time:

“My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces. I will never understand why, nothing makes sense, I’m still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms. Why is this happening to us, why Asher?? You did not deserve any of this. Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure.”

The toddler’s cause of death is unknown. Neither she nor her husband Ryan Ferguson have revealed any more details about the sudden passing. But nearly one month after the tragedy, the Tour de Lust blogger opened up about the intense “pain” she’s been feeling while mourning the loss of Asher.

Related: Kellie Pickler Speaks Out 6 Months After Her Husband’s Death

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to heartbreakingly express how much she misses her son — alongside photos of herself, Asher, and Ryan from their first family vacation:

“We should be preparing our trip to Italy next week. Instead I’m looking at these photos from our first family vacation almost exactly a year ago at 4 months old. We had plans to show Asher where mommy and daddy got married in Positano and then explore Tuscany, a new area together as a family. I miss these memories, I miss you, I wanted new memories with you. I wish you are here with us every second of every day. It hurts so much, this pain will never go away! I never knew such pain could even exist! Our lives were perfect, normal… until it wasn’t.”

Our hearts just break for Christine. The hurt she’s experiencing is just unimaginable. The influencer then noted she’s been “forever changed” by Asher’s death, saying:

“I can’t believe its been over a month since we last held you in our arms, kissed you, smelled you, hearing your little laugh, your little walk. I want it all back so badly! I’m forever heartbroken, forever changed. 14 months with you was not long enough. I thought I had forever, we had so many plans for the future and it’s just gone.”

Christine went on to note her family will “pray and pray we find the strength to carry you with us,” adding:

“Its so hard, incredibly hard. For now, we cherish these memories we had with you forever. Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to be with you again.”

You can see the post (below):

So, so sad. We continue to send so much love and support to Christine and her family.

[Image via Christine Tran Ferguson/Instagram]