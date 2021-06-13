Thomas Markle Slams Oprah Winfrey For ‘Taking Advantage’ Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle!

Thomas Markle has a couple of things to say to Oprah Winfrey.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the 76-year-old bashed Oprah for allegedly taking advantage of a “weakened” Prince Harry and playing Meghan Markle in order to start her network. He said:

“I have things to say. Oprah Winfrey, for one, I think is playing Harry and Meghan. I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows and I think she’s taken advantage of a very weakened man and has got him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television. She will disagree of course, and she may even sue me, I don’t care. But the bottom line is she is working with Harry.”

Ch-ch-check out a clip from the interview (below):

“I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Megan.” Thomas Markle believes Oprah is taking advantage of ‘weakened man’ Harry. pic.twitter.com/dHdpnFH6l8 — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) June 13, 2021

As you may know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in a bombshell interview with the talk show host earlier this year. In it, they touched on a multitude of topics, including mental health and racism. Specifically, the former actress revealed how there had been discussion about how “dark” their son Archie’s skin would be. Later on, Harry joined forces with Oprah to release a docuseries on mental health, where he further dished about life as a royal. It’s safe to say the family has been PISSED ever since, and it seems like Thomas wasn’t too impressed either.

Granted, this is the same guy who reportedly tried to get his own tell-all interview with Oprah and even hand-delivered a letter to her Montecito estate. So his pride might be just a tad wounded. But hey, at least you got your 1 hour of fame here!

Elsewhere in the sit-down, Thomas said he was “disappointed” to have found out about his new granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor‘s birth after the parents released a statement to the world. He claimed, per Us Weekly:

“No phone calls, I just heard it on the radio. I haven’t spoken to [Meghan] since two days before they got married.”

In case you didn’t know, Meghan and Thomas haven’t been on great terms since he staged some paparazzi photos shortly before her wedding in May 2018. He announced days before the ceremony that he couldn’t attend after suffering a heart attack. And since then, they’ve seemingly remained distant from one another — even after she moved to California. And when asked if it hurt to be so disconnected from Meghan, the ex-lighting director replied:

“Of course it hurts, there are ax murderers in prison and their family comes to see them. I’m not an ax murder. I made one dumb mistake and I’ve been punished for it. This show they’ve been on, they talk about compassion, there’s no compassion for me, no compassion for my family, and no compassion for the world.”

Thomas then compared himself to Prince Charles, insisting they’ve both been “ghosted” by their children:

“If I had done something terribly wrong, that’d be fine. But I haven’t. I just want an answer. … I see them both ghosting their families completely and now they are alone in a huge house where they can probably accommodate 20 people in but it’s just the four of them. I don’t think they are going to have relatives over for a barbecue next week or next month. I don’t know why.”

Just saying, we doubt they would host a barbecue no matter what the family situation is! We mean, do you think Queen Elizabeth would ever be caught chomping down some corn on the cob or burgers?!

In all seriousness, though, look at how messy the entire family situation has become! Just wild. What are your thoughts on Thomas’ interview? Were you shocked by anything? Let us know in the comments (below)!

