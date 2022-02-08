Three Tennessee Inmates Escape Through Jail’s Air Vent -- Two Found Dead, One Still At Large!

Three criminals broke out of jail after climbing through an air vent!

Authorities began the hunt for three Tennessee inmates on Friday morning after they escaped through the prison’s HVAC air system. They’ve since taken to Twitter with multiple updates during the manhunt in hopes of finding the wanted people, one of which was convicted of second-degree murder!

According to authorities, Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, Johnny Shane Brown, 50, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, were able to access an air vent system in the ceiling of their cell. They crawled through the vent, which led to the roof of the Sullivan County Jail, and got away. Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told WCYB that the men were believed to have crossed state lines into Virginia.

Tobias, Johnny, and Timothy were originally placed behind bars for some very serious crimes. The sheriff’s office shared that Carr was charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence. Brown was convicted of harassment, domestic assault, and aggravated stalking. Lastly, Sarver was arrested for auto theft and identity theft. Not the kind of convicts you want breaking free! Officials have asked people who might spot the inmates to call 911 right away but to NOT make contact with them.

Over the weekend, the police department revealed that the criminals were believed to be riding in a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. As of Sunday, the trio was said to be in the Pulaski, VA area — that’s about an hour and a half away from their starting point. Soon after, officials announced that they’d been spotted a bit further away, in New River Valley. A reward of $7,500 was announced for any information regarding the escapees that results in the arrest of each man.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told the press in a news release:

“Our primary focus continues to be the apprehension of the escaped inmates.”

But on Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who has been helping in the investigation alongside the US Marshals Service, announced that two of the most wanted men were found dead.

The organization announced on social media:

“UPDATE: The search for #TNMostWanted fugitives Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver is over. Both were located deceased in North Carolina. Johnny Brown remains at large.”

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced that the men had been killed following a robbery and police chase, saying:

“The SCSO has been notified that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver have been confirmed deceased in Wilmington, NC. Preliminary information indicates that both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington.”

Wow… What a shocking turn of events! The hunt for Johnny remains active and those with information have been asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

