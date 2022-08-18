Got A Tip?

THREE Of The Most SPECTACULAR Restaurants In Las Vegas! Eating With Grandma On Lip Smacking Foodie Tours! | Perez Hilton

What a special experience! VegasStarfish invited Perez on Lip Smacking Foodie‘s Ultimate Steakhouse Tour  of Las Vegas and, OF COURSE, we had to bring Momma Perez! So many firsts!! We went to our favorite restaurant on the planet – Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres, at The Sahara. We went for the first time to Jean-Georges Vongerichten‘s Prime at the Bellagio and were able to eat on the waterfront and watch the fountain show! And (another first) we capped off the evening at Mastro’s Ocean Club at The Shops at Crystals. We were taken by limo everywhere and lots of fancy cocktails were had! Truly an unforgettable evening!!! Watch!

And check out @VegasStarfish across social media and Lip Smacking Foodie Tours at LipSmackingFoodieTours.com

Aug 18, 2022 10:00am PDT

